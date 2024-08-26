Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.78 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.