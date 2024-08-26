Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.