Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.
Boot Barn Price Performance
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $143.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
