Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.14 Million in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $9,575,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 18,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,923,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,253,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 18,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $377,245.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,923,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,253,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,948 shares of company stock worth $24,336,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $36.00 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

