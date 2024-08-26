Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VECO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

