Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ARHS stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

