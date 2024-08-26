Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 125,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE NR opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $694.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

