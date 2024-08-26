Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 487,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $32.32 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.