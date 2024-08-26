Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 250.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,862 over the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RSI opened at $9.48 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

