Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 14,685 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after buying an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of XPO opened at $125.11 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

