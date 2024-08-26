Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 60,319 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273,912 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $3,164,965.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273,912 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,175.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,639,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,851,641. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IOT opened at $41.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.