Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

