Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.44.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

