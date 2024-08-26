Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after buying an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after buying an additional 16,245,046 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,017,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.