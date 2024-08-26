Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

