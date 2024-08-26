Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

