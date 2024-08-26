Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $928.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $97.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

