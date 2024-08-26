CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $702,327.06 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CareDx Trading Up 1.9 %

CDNA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 97.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,660 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

