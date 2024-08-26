Carr Financial Group Corp Has $3.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

