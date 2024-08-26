Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

