Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.42

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.28, with a volume of 71697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

