Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells $301,500.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,445,000 after buying an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after buying an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

