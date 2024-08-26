Cato (NYSE:CATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Cato Stock Performance
Shares of Cato stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.
Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.
Cato Company Profile
The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.
