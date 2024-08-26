Cato (NYSE:CATO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cato (NYSE:CATOFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of Cato stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cato has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Cato (NYSE:CATOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cato by 64.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Stories

