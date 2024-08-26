CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

CAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of CAVA opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.56 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

