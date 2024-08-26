Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $209.62 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.