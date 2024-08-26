Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Shares Up 31.8%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 109,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 52,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29. The company has a market capitalization of £22.51 million, a PE ratio of -309.09 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.31.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

