Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,096,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 524,126 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.29.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

