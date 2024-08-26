Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.31.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.12. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

