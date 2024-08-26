Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Up 5.9 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.