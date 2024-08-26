Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares ( OTCMKTS:CPKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

