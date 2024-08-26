Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $147.80. Approximately 885,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,790,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.73.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

