Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

CHWY stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,223,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,373,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

