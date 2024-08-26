Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $26.70 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

