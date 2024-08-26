Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 2,205,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,093,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

