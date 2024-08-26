Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.47 and last traded at $101.47. Approximately 103,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,357,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,121.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

