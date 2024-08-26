Cimpress plc to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $104.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $328,570.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

