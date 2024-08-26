Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $132.79 and last traded at $132.48, with a volume of 6821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

