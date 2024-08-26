Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK opened at $27.80 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,250,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.