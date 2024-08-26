Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

NYSE CNK opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

