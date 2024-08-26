City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 2,225.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 44.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 52,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in City Office REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $5.95 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

