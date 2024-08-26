Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.