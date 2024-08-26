Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DE opened at $381.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.