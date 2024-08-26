Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 31,696.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $345.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

