Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,775,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
