Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $498,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after buying an additional 416,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $619.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.