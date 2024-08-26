Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Knife River’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

