Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 90,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.