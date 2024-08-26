Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

