Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,255,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $72.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

