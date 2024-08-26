Clear Rock Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

