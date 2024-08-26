Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.46. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 251.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 77,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

